Border 2 early reviews, box office prediction: Netizens hail Sunny Deol-Starrer as an emotionally-loaded war drama, Check viral reactions

Border 2 Early Review: The mood for Border 2 is already set and looks like it is going to be a win-win situation for actors and the filmmaker as well. The film is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. A sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border - it is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. While there's still time for the film to be open for viewers worldwide, reportedly, some early reviews and netizen reactions are already going viral on social media, making fans excited about the release.

Border 2 Early Reviews

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, a tweet by Abhishek went viral on X which read: The scene where people wept in the censor screening of #Border2 was when Sunny Deol's character performed the last rites of his martyred son in the movie. High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all.

The scene where people wept in the censor screening of #Border2 was when Sunny Deol's character performed the last rites of his martyred son in the movie. High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all. pic.twitter.com/4cUk1BsnfL — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 20, 2026

Border 2 Box Office Prediction

ALSO READ: Border 2 First Review Out: Sunny Deol Leaves A Moving Impression, Viewer Reveals Most Memorable Scene!

The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning and for 7257 shows 53526 tickets are already sold, as per Sacnilk, the trade tracking site. This takes the All India tally to Rs 1.69 Cr ( without blocked seats). With blocked seats, the tally stands at Rs 45570175 (4.56 Cr). According to Pinkvilla report, Border 2 is pre-sales looks strong at the ticket windows.

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.