Border 2 Exclusive: Ahan Shetty Opens Up On Suniel Shetty’s Casting Twist And Mana Shetty’s Emotional Bond With Border, Reveals Nidhi Dutta Had...

Border 2: Ahan Shetty’s role in Border 2 holds huge significance for father Suniel Shetty because it forms a meaningful generational connection to original film Border which had released in 1997. The iconic film had featured Suniel as Bhairon Singh Rathore who was deployed at the Longewala post in Jaisalmer’s Thar desert. It was through the courage of Bhairon’s team that a Pakistani brigade and tank regiment was decimated on December 5, 1971. In 1972, Bhairon was bestowed with the Sena Medal. Considering the powerful character that Suniel essayed, Ahan’s participation in the sequel not only carries forward his father’s legacy, but also symbolizes the continuation of values like patriotism, courage which had defined Border.

In an exclusive interaction with ZEE News, Ahan Shetty recalls that he was not even two when Border had hit theatres. “Border was released in 1997 and I was born in 1995. I was just a year and a half when the film had released. I remember watching it not in a theater, but at home on a cassette. There were no DVDs at that time. When I watched it for the first time, I fell in love with the Indian Army, which I had always wanted to join.” In Ahan’s words, for star Suniel Shetty to see him as part of Border 2 is an indescribably proud personal milestone. “Border is very special because it started my journey of thinking about becoming an actor. It is an incredibly special film, and also one of the biggest films in terms of who Suniel Shetty is today. My father's character Bhairon Singh Rathore isn’t just popular but powerful and strong too. My dad often says that people know him because of Border. When I asked him this morning about how he feels about Border 2 ahead of its release, he said, 'Border was so big for me and now for you to be able to do it as your second film is what I can't just describe in words. I think once the reactions come out, I'll really know how and what I'm feeling."



When asked if Suniel will also be seen in the film, Ahan clarifies that unfortunately this is not the case. “Unfortunately, no because Border 2 revolves around the 1971 war and depicts a different battle from what was shown in the original film. My father’s character in Border was based against the Battle of Longewala. I know many thought I would play Bhairon’s son, but that isn’t part of the story.”

While talking about father’s preparation for Border, Ahan admits he doesn’t know much except that Suniel was a bit hesitant to accept the offer. “I know he didn't want to do Border because he had heard that JP sir is very strict and assertive on set. Dad was unsure of getting along with JP sir.” But Ahan’s grandmother encouraged him to at least meet the filmmaker as she felt the project was important. “And then my nani intervened. The first day my dad met JP sir, they bonded well. Until today, they are close friends.”

Ahan also reveals that his mother Mana Shetty is deeply emotional about Border 2. Even though Mana doesn’t express her thoughts openly, it feels surreal to witness her son part of such an important film.“My mother was expecting me when she used to visit the sets of Border which makes the moment extremely meaningful for her. She often tells me, ‘I was carrying you when your father was shooting Border 2. Nearly 30 years later, I see you as part of its sequel, and it feels amazing.”

According to Ahan, his mother has been deeply affected by the journey he has had since the release of his debut film Tadap to where he is today. He admits that he hasn’t yet sat down to discuss her emotions in detail. “She has witnessed my journey since the release of Tadap. I haven't really sat down and spoken to her about about this. Right now everyone's a little nervous about the release. Once it is out in theatres, I will have a heartfelt conversation with her about what she is feeling and how the journey has impacted her.”

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the spiritual sequel to the 1997 iconic film Border. Sunny Deol plays Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler from the 6 Sikh Regiment in the much-anticipated film. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Diljit Dosanjh as Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr M. S. Rawat from INS Khukri. The movie's supporting cast includes Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana.