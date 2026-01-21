Border 2 First Review Out: Sunny Deol Leaves A Moving Impression, Viewer Reveals Most Memorable Scene!

Border 2 First Review: One of the most-anticipated films of this year - Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026 and ahead of the mega release, buzz is high for this war drama. A sequel to filmmaker JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border - it is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh and is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. While there's still time for the film to be open for viewers worldwide, reportedly, censor review is already done and one viral tweet has already set the mood for the film among movie buffs.

ALSO READ: Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: 7 New Faces Who Join OGs Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna & Suniel Shetty, Film Plot, Run-Time

A tweet by Abhishek which has hit the viral button, is by far seen as the first review of Border 2. He has shared: The scene where people wept in the censor screening of #Border2 was when Sunny Deol's character performed the last rites of his martyred son in the movie. High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The scene where people wept in the censor screening of #Border2 was when Sunny Deol's character performed the last rites of his martyred son in the movie. High on emotions that will make any father cry. Even though Army families are emotionally strong, they're humans after all. pic.twitter.com/4cUk1BsnfL — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 20, 2026

Looks like, Border 2 rides massively on the shoulders of Sunny Deol, who is also the OG cast member of the movie. Other user have also commented on his tweet and the thread is worth checking out, if you are planning to watch the movie this weekend.

About Border 2

The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning and for 7257 shows 53526 tickets are already sold, as per Sacnilk, the trade tracking site. This takes the All India tally to Rs 1.69 Cr ( without blocked seats). With blocked seats, the tally stands at Rs 45570175 (4.56 Cr).

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.