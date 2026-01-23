Border 2 Movie Critics Review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan war drama gets a thumbs up, read reactions

Border 2 Movie Critics Review: Bollywood heavyweight Sunny Deol's much-awaited 'Border 2' hit the screens today and social media is flooded with reactions and early reviews. The film is based on the 1971 war and true events Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh - this is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol.

The initial reviews seem largely positive on social media. Let's take a look at what critics in general have to say:

Noted critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote:

Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous, emotionally charged war epic that stands tall on scale, sincerity, and soul, while honouring the legacy of the cult classic #Border.

#OneWordReview...#Border2: OUTSTANDING.

Rating:

Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review



Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous,… pic.twitter.com/C5Y2SgfBje — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2026

At its core, #Border2 is about valour, sacrifice and brotherhood – told with conviction and cinematic flair... Anurag balances spectacle with sentiment, while staying true to the spirit of the 1971 war.

DNA's Simran Singh write:

Speaking about the performances, Sunny Deol is the SOUL of the film, in litreal sense. There's no Border without our roaring Deol. He commands, rules the screen right from the first frame. At 69, Sunny proved that age is just a number; he delivers an emotionally charged performance, accompanied by some eye-popping stunts that will be met with the loudest hoots and cheers in the cinema halls. No wonder Sunny is the last of the mass superstars of Bollywood. However, Border 2 gives ample scope to other characters as well.

Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel writes:

#Border2 Review | A top-notch tribute to the classic Border (1997) | #SunnyDeol roars like a TIGER on celluloid. #VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance.

#Border2 Review | A top-notch tribute to the classic Border (1997) | #SunnyDeol roars like a TIGER on celluloid.#VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance.#AhaanShetty and… pic.twitter.com/UOWlrfBJd4 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 23, 2026

#AhaanShetty and #DiljitDosanjh lend solid support. Anurag Singh’s direction is strong- he has made a good, massy tilm. Worth a dekho.