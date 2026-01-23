Border 2 movie review: Emotion-driven patriotism carries this lengthy yet impactful war drama

Directed by: Anurag Singh

Language: Hindi

Cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahaan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh, Paramvir Singh Cheema

Duration: 199 minutes

Rating: 3.5/5

“1971 — woh saal jisne duniya ka naseeb aur itihaas dono badal diya.”

With this powerful line, Border 2 begins its tale, revisiting the Indo-Pak war not just as a military conflict but as a deeply personal and emotional experience. Anurag Singh’s direction honours the sacrifice and valour of war heroes while focusing equally on the people behind the battlefield, an aspect that emerges as the film’s biggest strength.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How Was the Cast?

Sunny Deol anchors the film with conviction. While his performance occasionally veers into over-the-top territory, it largely works for a film driven by patriotic fervour and hard-hitting dialogues. His training sequences with the three young soldiers are particularly impactful. Dialogues like “We don’t fight for kings or leaders, but for our brothers” help propel the narrative forward.

Varun Dhawan, as Hoshiyar, is pleasantly surprising. His action sequences are solid, and his Haryanvi accent feels fairly convincing. He fits into the story without overpowering it.

Diljit Dosanjh emerges as a clear crowd favourite in the first half. With his dashing screen presence, heroic aura, and well-timed humour, he brings both charm and emotional depth. His lighter moments offer relief in an otherwise intense narrative. Diljit and Sonam Bajwa also add warmth to the film with their chemistry.

Ahaan Shetty delivers a decent performance but does not make as strong an impact as the others. Medha Rana makes a striking impression despite limited screen time, while Anya Singh, though in a small role, leaves a positive mark.

A special mention goes to Mona Singh, who appears in a brief yet powerful role. She embodies the strength of Indian mothers and wives who send their loved ones to the border to protect the nation.

What Stands Out in the Movie?

The film gains emotional depth by focusing on the people behind the frontlines, civilians and families affected by war. The first half establishes the story and characters, while the second half shifts toward the heroic and historic victory against Pakistan.

Anurag Singh not only showcases the valour of soldiers on the battlefield but also captures the emotions suppressed by them and their families, the anxieties they endure, and the resilience of those waiting back home. Since the film is inspired by real-life events, it largely stays true to realism without compromising on scale.

What Didn’t Work?

The war and action sequences are gripping and well-executed, maintaining tension throughout. However, a few portions feel stretched and slightly overdramatic. Some VFX moments appear excessive, and the cinematography doesn’t always elevate the storytelling.

The inclusion of Sandese Aate Hai as a dance sequence right before a tense moment feels slightly awkward and unrealistic—but then again, when has that ever-stopped Bollywood?

Not all of the 199-minute runtime, especially towards the end, manages to hold attention.

Verdict

Border 2 is a well-crafted patriotic film and a good watch, focusing on emotion, spectacle, and heroic action. Despite a few flaws, strong performances, impactful dialogues, and emotional weight keep the film engaging, barring some uneven moments.

Emotionally charged and impactful, the film carries strong patriotic fervour while reminding viewers that war is as much about human cost as it is about heroism. The ending is particularly powerful, it ignites patriotic pride and leaves a lasting impression.