Border 2 movie X review: Sunny Deol-starrer declared 'BLOCKBUSTER' & 'OUTSTANDING'! Early honest reactions are here

Border 2 Movie X Review: The much-awaited movie of 2026, Border 2 has opened in theatres today and amid much hullabaloo, fans have thronged cinemas to watch first day first show. Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh - this is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol.

Border 2 Movie X Review

Border 2 is pre-sales looks strong at the ticket windows. Let's take a look at the Border 2 Twitter review and check out what the fans have to say about the movie.

All positive reviews from every corner of the world #Border2



Hindustan ka asli king Sunny Deol pic.twitter.com/pF6FeoyQg0 — Buntyy bagga (@bagga_buntyy) January 23, 2026

The early reviews of #Border2 suggests that Sunny Deol is delivering Hindustan ki asli Blockbuster again pic.twitter.com/yr84gfuA8f — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) January 23, 2026

Just watched #Border2 REVIEW

Rating: / 5#Border2 brings back the soul of patriotic mass cinema with bigger scale, deeper emotions, and thunderous nationalism

This is not just a film it’s an emotion-packed battlefield experience made for theatres. pic.twitter.com/7YOVaClouU — suraj (@MRSURAJ1782) January 22, 2026

#Border2: OUTSTANDING BLOCKBUSTER

Rating: 4.5/5 !!

Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review #SunnyDeol https://t.co/xapR5hrB76 pic.twitter.com/KYxJeJQDyU — its cinema (@itsciiinema) January 22, 2026

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his review on social media and called it 'Outstanding'.

#OneWordReview...#Border2: OUTSTANDING.

Rating:

Power. Patriotism. Pride... #Border2 makes your heart swell with pride... The film salutes the nation as well as the armed forces... STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. #Border2Review



Director #AnuragSingh delivers a thunderous,… pic.twitter.com/C5Y2SgfBje — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2026

Border 2 Advance Booking Status

The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning and for 7257 shows 53526 tickets are already sold, as per Sacnilk, the trade tracking site. This takes the All India tally to Rs 1.69 Cr ( without blocked seats). With blocked seats, the tally stands at Rs 45570175 (4.56 Cr).

Border 2 Movie Release, Cast

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.