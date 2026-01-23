Advertisement
Border 2 movie X review: Sunny Deol-starrer declared 'BLOCKBUSTER' & 'OUTSTANDING'! Early honest reactions are here

Border 2 Movie X Review: A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 09:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Border 2 movie X review: Sunny Deol-starrer declared 'BLOCKBUSTER' & 'OUTSTANDING'! Early honest reactions are herePic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Border 2 Movie X Review: The much-awaited movie of 2026, Border 2 has opened in theatres today and amid much hullabaloo, fans have thronged cinemas to watch first day first show. Co-written and directed by Anurag Singh - this is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. 

Border 2 is pre-sales looks strong at the ticket windows. Let's take a look at the Border 2 Twitter review and check out what the fans have to say about the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his review on social media and called it 'Outstanding'.

Border 2 Advance Booking Status

The advance booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning and for 7257 shows 53526 tickets are already sold, as per Sacnilk, the trade tracking site. This takes the All India tally to Rs 1.69 Cr ( without blocked seats). With blocked seats, the tally stands at Rs 45570175 (4.56 Cr). 

ALSO READ: Border 2 advance booking ticket sales update: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama sells over 1 lakh tickets already, earns Rs 5.9 cr gross

Border 2 Movie Release, Cast

One of the highly-anticipated Bollywood movies Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23, 2026. The patriotic war drama, offers a tribute to India’s bravery and sacrifice. It promises a stirring tribute to the courage, unity and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces. A sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border, it features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

