Border 2 OTT release: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's war drama likely to stream on THIS platform

Border 2 OTT release: Directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora - Border 2 is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. After crossing Rs 300 crore at the box office, now the buzz is strong about it landing on the OTT space.

However, the makers have not shared the official confirmation about streaming rights and time.

Border 2 OTT release

According to a report in OTTplay, Border 2 will be available to stream 8 weeks after its initial theatrical debut on January 23, 2026. The report states that Border 2 stream on Netflix on March 20, 2026 - that means a day after Dhurandhar 2 hits the cinemas worldwide.

About Border 2 Release

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.

The original film was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict. The film reportedly did not get a release in six Gulf countries—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—due to its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative.

In fact, Bhushan Kumar also shared a major confirmation regarding Border 3 in the pipeline.