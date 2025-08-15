Border 2 Poster: Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty-Starrer Release Date Out!

Mumbai: On the occasion of 79th Independence Day on Friday, the makers of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty-starrer “Border 2” unveiled its maiden poster and announced that the film will release on January 22 next year.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the poster, which features Sunny dressed in military gear and gripping a bazooka with fierce intensity, Sunny stands tall as the embodiment of patriotism and raw emotion.

The poster was captioned: “Hindustan ke liye ladenge....phir ek baar! #Border2 hits theatres on Jan 22, 2026 #HappyIndependenceDay!.”

Director Anurag Singh shared: “Announcing the date on Independence Day is symbolic. This day reminds us of the sacrifices made by our soldiers for India’s freedom and so does our film. It’s an honour and a privilege to honour their undying spirit through this story.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta.

Speaking about the moment, producer Bhushan Kumar said: “Border is more than a film — it’s an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend.”

Producer Nidhi Dutta added that the first Border was a heartfelt salute to our armed forces. This time, we return with the same passion, a fresh story, and a promise to evoke the same pride and tears in every theatre.”

“With the new release date, we are happy to bring the film to cinemas sooner, allowing audiences to enjoy a longer Republic Day weekend.”

Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. “Border 2” will release on January 22, 2026.