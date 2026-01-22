Border 2 release ban: List of countries where Sunny Deol-starrer will NOT release, check which films were banned earlier

Border 2 release ban: Filmmaker Anurag Singh has co-written and directed Border 2 - the film which is high on expectations is all set to hit the screens on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film will reportedly not get a theatrical release in Gulf countries much like recently released super successful Dhurandhar. Here's a list of countries where Border 2 will not release reportedly. Take a look:

The film will not get a theatrical release in Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

This move comes allegedly over films which are intended to be having 'anti-Pakistan' content.

Other Bollywood Films Which Faced Ban

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 (2023) also faced a ban in the Gulf region for the same reason. Tiger 3 (2023), starring Salman Khan, was banned in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Kashmir Files (2022) was banned in several Gulf states. UAE initially banned it but later was cleared it with an adults-only certificate.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter faced initially banned in all the Gulf countries, except the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Reason? Depiction Of Pulwama attack and alleged ‘anti-Pakistan’ agenda. After uproar, even the UAE suspended its release in its territory.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force (2025) and John Abraham's The Diplomat (2025) were also banned in several countries of the Middle East.

Article 370 (2024), a film based on the revocation of the article in Jammu and Kashmir, was also reportedly refused certification in GCC.