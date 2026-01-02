Border 2 Release Date: When Is Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Starrer Releasing? Plot, Cast And Songs

New Delhi: The much-awaited war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles and promises a powerful retelling of India’s military history.

Border 2 Release Date

“Border 2” is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

The makers officially unveiled the film’s first poster and release date on India’s 79th Independence Day, accompanied by the stirring tagline:

“Hindustan ke liye ladenge… phir ek baar!” (We will fight for India… once again!)

Plot: Untold Stories from the 1971 War

“Border 2” focuses on untold stories from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, highlighting themes of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. The narrative is told through the eyes of young soldiers, offering an emotional and grounded perspective on the realities of war and the price paid by those who serve the nation.

Cast and Crew

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’: A New Take on a Classic

Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the song “Ghar Kab Aaoge”, a reimagined version of the iconic patriotic track “Sandese Aate Hain” from the 1997 film Border.

The song features vocals by Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh. While the original composition was by Anu Malik, the recreated version for Border 2 has been composed by Mithoon.

The lyrics include additional lines penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, alongside the original verses written by Javed Akhtar, adding emotional depth while retaining the soul of the classic.

Ahan Shetty on a Full-Circle Moment

Actor Ahan Shetty recently shared a deeply personal reflection on being part of “Ghar Kab Aaoge”, calling it a full-circle moment in his life.

Ahan revealed that he grew up watching his father Suniel Shetty feature in the original “Sandese Aate Hain”, making his association with the recreated version especially meaningful.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan shared a photo with his father alongside a Border 2 clapboard and wrote: “They say a picture is worth a thousand words… but I don’t have the words for this. I only know what I feel. I grew up watching my father be part of Sandese Aate Hain. Today, I find myself a part of Ghar Kab Aaoge.”

Reflecting on the emotional journey, he added: “Somewhere between then and now, life quietly came full circle. This isn’t about a song or a project, it’s about time, love, and a quiet gratitude. I’ll carry it with me forever.”

He concluded the post by calling the song a tribute to every soldier and the silent prayers of families waiting back home, signing off with “Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

The original song “Sandese Aate Hain” from the 1997 war drama Border was sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The song featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff, and remains one of the most iconic patriotic tracks in Indian cinema.

With its powerful cast, emotional music, and a story rooted in real history, “Border 2” aims to rekindle the patriotic fervour that made the original film unforgettable. The film is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

