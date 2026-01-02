Border 2’s ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ Unveiled At Longewala, Internet Calls It An ‘Acceptable Remake’

New Delhi: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and the makers have now released a new track from the movie titled ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’. The song brings together acclaimed singers Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, Vishal Mishra and Diljit Dosanjh.

The song has been recreated by Mithoon, with additional lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The cast marked the grand launch of the song ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ at Longewala–Tanot, set against the iconic landscape of Jaisalmer. The event took place in the presence of BSF jawans and Army personnel, turning the launch into a moment of national pride and collective emotion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The iconic song was launched in the presence of actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, along with producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta.

The original track, Sandese Aate Hai, was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam.

Also Read: Border 2 Release Date: When Is Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Starrer Releasing? Plot, Cast And Songs

Ghar Kab Aaoge Song Launch

Unveiled amidst the jawans, ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ resonated deeply, with its emotion amplified by the environment in which it was launched. The powerful music echoed across the desert frontier, creating an atmosphere charged with pride, gratitude and shared respect.

The team expressed heartfelt gratitude to the BSF and the Army for their presence, warmth and unwavering service, acknowledging the honour of sharing the film’s music in such a powerful and meaningful setting.

Internet Reacts to Reimagined Track

Anu Malik shared the audio track of the song on his Instagram account, and the track has been receiving praise from listeners.

One user appreciated the singers, writing, “Love this voice.”

Another commented, “Sir, you really blew away the song in the 90s and in this century also. You are the best as always.”

A third user wrote, “Now this is what we call an acceptable remake. Sonu Nigam’s verse is pure magic. The man can still outshine everyone and proved yet again why he is the GOAT. I mean, it’s his own song but still. Even Arijit was good. Vishal was also good to an extent, but he and Diljit were a little underwhelming, and Roop’s voice sounded AI-generated.”

“Har ek line mein goosebumps. Indian cinema is history,” read another comment.

Another user said, “The only saviours of this version are Anu Malik’s music, Sonu’s voice and a surprise Roop Kumar Rathod line in the middle.”

Border 2 is set to storm into cinemas on January 23, 2026.