Border 2 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol Roars Back With ‘Hum Yeh Vada Tootne Nahi Denge’; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh Join Battlefield

New Delhi: Sunny Deol is roaring back in the trailer of Border 2. The sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic war drama Border has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the war drama stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles.

Border 2 Trailer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The trailer opens with Sunny Deol delivering a powerful speech to his fellow soldiers, where he says that for them, the border is not just a line but a promise made to their countrymen—a promise to never let the enemy cross it.

“Aur aaj kuch bhi ho jaaye, hum yeh vada tootne nahi denge (Whatever happens today, we will not let this promise be broken),” he declares.

The three-minute-and-35-second glimpse of the film showcases Varun Dhawan leading ground missions, while Diljit Dosanjh commands the skies as an Indian Air Force officer. Ahan Shetty is seen heading naval operations. Sunny Deol, who spearheads the ground forces, is shown coordinating closely with the Air Force and the Navy, highlighting the combined strength of India’s defence forces.

Sunny Deol’s warning to Pakistan in the trailer has also struck a chord with audiences. He declares, “Humein kya haraoge? Arey tumhare Pakistan mein itne log nahi jitne humare yahan Eid par bakre kaate jaate hain.”

The line can be loosely translated as: “How will you defeat us? You don’t even have as many people in Pakistan as the number of goats slaughtered here during Eid.”

The trailer also introduces the women who form the emotional backbone of the story. Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh portray the wives of the soldiers.

About Border 2

Border 2 is slated for release on January 23, 2026, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu, and Angad Singh.