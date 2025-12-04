Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991820https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/border-2-update-ahan-shetty-wraps-up-film-shoot-says-it-carries-weight-of-real-stories-real-courage-and-patriotism-2991820.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
BORDER 2

Border 2 Update: Ahan Shetty Wraps Up Film Shoot, Says 'It Carries Weight Of Real Stories, Real Courage And Patriotism'

Border 2 Update: A franchise to the 1997 war drama "Border", the film is reported to be based on India and Pakistan's 1999 Kargil War.

|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 10:46 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Border 2 Update: Ahan Shetty Wraps Up Film Shoot, Says 'It Carries Weight Of Real Stories, Real Courage And Patriotism'

Mumbai: Actor Ahan Shetty has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming war film ”Border 2”. He said that he is leaving with a heart full of gratitude for the armed forces, the incredible artists he had the chance to share screen with, and the entire team who have become family. 

Ahan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from the sets. He even posted pictures posing with the men in uniform along with his co-stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan.

For the caption, he wrote: “That’s a wrap on Border 2. Walking off set today feels heavier than I expected. This film challenged me and gave me moments I’ll never forget. I’m leaving with a heart full of gratitude for our armed forces, the incredible artists I've had the chance to share the screen with, and the entire team who have become family.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

Calling “Border 2” more than “just a film”, he added: “ It carries the weight of real stories, real courage, and the patriotism that lives beyond the screen. Thank you, Border 2… this chapter will stay with me forever. Jai Hind.”

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta &amp; Nidhi Dutta.

A franchise to the 1997 war drama "Border", the film is reported to be based on India and Pakistan's 1999 Kargil War. ‘Border’ was based on the events of Battle of Longewala.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result 04-12-2025 Lucky Draw Shortly
Flight cancellations
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Disruptions Continue For Third Straight Day
avm saravanan death
Veteran Tamil Film Producer A.V.M. Saravanan Passes Away At 86 In Chennai
Instagram video
Viral '19-Minute Video' Link Is Malware Designed To Steal Your Bank Balance
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 4): India, World & Weather Updates
H-1B visa
US To Increase H-1B Visa Scrutiny, Reject Applicants Linked To Censorship
Pakistan International Airlines
Pakistan Forced To Sell PIA To Survive, Asim Munir's Fauji Foundation In Race
modi putin meet
Putin India Visit Live: 'Delhi’s Moment To Bolster Ties', Expert
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin Arrives Today: PM Modi Dinner Kicks Off High-Stakes Talks On Su-57 Fight
Muslim women rights
All Wedding Gifts Must Be Returned To Muslim Women After Divorce: SC