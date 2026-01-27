Border 3 on cards? Bhushan Kumar spills the beans about Sunny Deol-starrer superhit franchise

Border 3 Confirmed: Amid the massive success of latest release Border 2, there is a strong buzz about the possibility of its next installment - Border 3. Reacting to the rumours, Tseries honcho and producer Bhushan Kumar in his recent interview with Hindustan Times dropped a major hint. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who has also co-written the screenplay along with Sumit Arora.

Both Anurag and Bhushan Kumar told HT that they were actually working on a different film before Border 2 happened, and now they will get it back on track. “We are doing a joint venture with his company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course,” said Bhushan.

Adding more on Border 3 possibility, Bhushan Kumar said, "Obviously, it is such a big franchise. Anurag has worked so hard to rebuild it. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward."

Border 2 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned Rs 177 crore India net collection while the worldwide gross stands at Rs 247.2 crore so far. The epic war drama's India gross stands at Rs 212.2 crore in 4 days. Reportedly, the movie registered strong jump in collection, earning around Rs 59-crore domestically on Republic Day, its fourth day in theatres.

About Border 2

The movie is a sequel to renowned director JP Dutta's iconic 1997 blockbuster Border. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the emotionally-charged movie has a starry ensemble cast, headlined by Sunny Deol. Border 2 boasts an impressive cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.