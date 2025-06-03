Box Office Clash: Raid 2 Vs Mission Impossible Vs Bhool Chuk Maaf, Check Who Leads The Race

New Delhi: The summer box office is heating up with three major theatrical releases — Raid 2, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Bhool Chuk Maaf — each drawing significant attention from audiences across India.

Tom Cruise's latest action thriller, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, arrived in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025, a full six days ahead of its U.S. release. The film features an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and others. Known for its adrenaline-packed practical stunts, the film also received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's crime drama Raid 2 hit theatres earlier on May 1, 2025. A sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.

In its first 32 days, Raid 2 has emerged as the top performer, grossing an estimated Rs 168.95 crore at the Indian box office, including Rs 11.75 crore on its 11th day alone.

Another strong contender is Bhool Chuk Maaf, which released on May 23, 2025, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the film boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain. In its first 11 days, the film collected an estimated Rs 61.61 crore, earning Rs 2.2 crore on day 11.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has also fared well, earning Rs 91.70 crore in India after 16 days. On its 11th day, it brought in Rs 2.5 crore, with contributions from multiple language versions: English (Rs 1.45 Cr), Hindi (Rs 0.93 Cr), Telugu (Rs 0.05 Cr), and Tamil (Rs 0.07 Cr).

Box Office Ranking Comparison (Day 11):

Raid 2 – Rs 11.7 Cr Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Rs 2.5 Cr Bhool Chuk Maaf – Rs 2.2 Cr

With all three films making their mark, it's evident that both homegrown and international cinema continue to captivate Indian audiences across genres.