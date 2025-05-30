Box Office Face-Off: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Vs Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Fails To Beat Tom Cruise’s Action Thriller

New Delhi: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, released in Indian theatres on May 17th, 2025, six days earlier than scheduled for release in the U.S. theatres.

On the other hand, the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabi has been steadily progressing at the box office since its theatrical release on Friday, May 23, 2025. Let's analyze which film outperformed the other.

Bhool Chuk Maaf 7-Day Box Office Collection

Featuring Rajkummar Rao, 7 days since the release of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf,' has reportedly performed well at the box office during its first 6 days, earning an estimated Rs 40.75 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk. On the seventh day, early estimates indicate that it earned an additional Rs 3.25 crore, bringing the total box office earnings to Rs 44.00 crore.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection

The Tom Cruise starrer has been in theaters for 13 days, performing well during its first 12 days at the box office, with an estimated earnings of Rs 79.35 crore net in India. According to an early report by Sacnilk, "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" earned approximately Rs 1.75 crore net in India on its thirteenth day. This brings the total box office collection to Rs 81.10 crore across all languages.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Both films have performed well at the box office. On its seventh day, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned Rs 3.25 crore, which is Rs 0.65 crore less than Mission: Impossible, which earned Rs 3.9 crore.

Mission: Impossible has earned a total of Rs 58.3 crore in its first seven days of release, significantly surpassing the Wamiqa Gabi starrer, which has earned Rs 44.00 crore.

In terms of box office performance, Tom Cruise's action-thriller outperformed Rajkummar Rao's romantic comedy. However, it is important to note that both films have achieved impressive milestones globally and have received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

Bhool Chuk Maaf, directed by Karan Sharma, features a notable supporting cast that includes Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, and Greg Tarzan Davis in key roles. The action-thriller also received a five-minute standing ovation, thanks to the actors' commitment to performing breathtaking and death-defying practical stunts on screen.