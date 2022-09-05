New Delhi: As the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ is approaching nearer, the makers are constantly teasing the fans with new clippings and BTS videos from the movie. Just four days ahead of the release, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share another clipping of the film.

The video begins with Alia Bhatt’s character Isha screaming 'Shiva!' as if she is in some danger and is calling for help. This acts like a wakeup call for an injured Ranbir Kapoor who plays Shiva in the film. Then we see him fighting the villains as he unleashes the power of fire within him.

Director Ayan Mukerji also took to his Instagram handle and shared the video along with a long caption. He said that ‘Brahmastra’ week has finally begun and they made the final touches to the film in the morning.

“We finally finally finished our last touches on Brahmastra early this morning… Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right. Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday - the man who’s story this film really is!” he wrote in the caption.

He further said that people fear that they are giving out the whole movie through the clips, but it is nothing to worry about as ‘Brahmastra’ is a whole new experience.

I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way… Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmastra will be new and fresh on the big screen. A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL The Week of Brahmāstra’s Release is here! Can’t believe it. Need a new word to describe what we’re all feeling… SEPTEMBER 9TH - The Light is Coming!”, he said.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles as Shiva and Isha. It is also their first film together. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will also be seen in prominent roles. After getting many release dates, the film is finally set to hit the theatres on 9th September 2022. It is the first part of a planned trilogy created by Ayan Mukerji and has its own universe called ‘Astraverse’.