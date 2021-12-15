'Brahmastra' release date announced, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer to arrive in theatres in September 2022

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited big scale fantasy adventure epic 'Brahmastra', featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has finally got a release date. The first part of the trilogy is all set to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. The Karan Johar-backed production also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The first part of the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Filmc critic Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the film, adding that the motion poster would be dropped on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to PTI, Ayan Mukerji said the film is mounted on a humongous budget and the team worked hard to get its VFX, action set pieces right but would not call it a 'superhero' project. "I know the term superhero gets used with the film a lot, because it is sort of in that genre. But in my mind, it is not a superhero film. It is a fantasy adventure epic. It is a modern mythology piece. Shiva is closer to a modern representation of a deva than a western superhero. He is a normal guy who is born with a certain energy within him," the director said.

Mukerji was speaking to a select group of journalists at the preview of the film's motion poster launch. The director said he was nurturing the idea of 'Brahmastra' since 2011, after his 2009 debut with 'Wake Up Sid', when he visited the Himalayas. He later made the blockbuster 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' in 2014 but deep dived into fleshing out 'Brahmastra' soon after.

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the 'Brahmastra' trilogy in October 2017. The movie was slated to release in August 2019, and then it was postponed to 'Summer 2020'. Later, the makers decided to release it in December 2020, but due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the film release has been delayed indefinitely. But, now things look better for the film.

The music of the film is to be composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who will reunite after 'Chhichhore'.

