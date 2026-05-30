Brown trailer out: Karisma Kapoor returns as a troubled cop in dark Neo-Noir thriller | WATCH

The much-anticipated cop neo-noir psychological crime thriller trailer has finally been unveiled, with Karisma Kapoor in the lead role.

Headlined by Kapoor as a police officer, the series also stars Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

About Brown

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As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

Take a look at the trailer here:

The synopsis further read, "When a series of brutal murders shocks the city--beginning with the daughter of an influential businessman--Rita is reluctantly pulled back into the system. This is not just another case; it is her last chance at redemption. Teaming up with a grieving junior officer, Inspector Arjun (Surya Sharma), Rita is drawn into a dark and disturbing investigation in a city that has grown more corrupt, more fractured, and far more dangerous than she remembers."

"As they close in on a killer who understands pain as intimately as they do, the case begins to mirror their own fractured psyches--forcing both to confront buried trauma, unresolved guilt, and the demons that threaten to consume them," it concluded.

Karisma Kapoor and Jisshu Sengupta on Brown

Sharing her experience working on the show, Karisma Kapoor said, "Rita Brown is unlike any character I've played before. She is flawed, vulnerable, emotionally bruised, yet incredibly resilient in the way she keeps moving forward despite everything life throws at her. What drew me to Brown was the emotional honesty of the writing. There's no attempt to glamorise pain or simplify human relationships."

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She added, "The role pushed Karisma "to tap into emotions that are very raw and real," with Karisma adding, "Over the years, I've played many strong women, but Rita's strength lies in her fragility and silence as much as in her courage. Living with this character stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling, and I think that's what made the journey so personal and transformative for me.""

Jisshu Sengupta also shared, "What I enjoyed about Brown is that it keeps unfolding layer by layer. There's suspense, but there's also a lot of emotional depth in the writing, which makes it feel more personal than just a conventional thriller. As an actor, those are the worlds I have always enjoyed being part of. And of course, seeing Kolkata become such an integral part of the storytelling made it even more special for me".

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on June 5 exclusively on Hindi ZEE5.

(With ANI inputs)