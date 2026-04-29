BTS video: Rakul Preet Singh shares ‘Roop Di Rani’ making moments ahead of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh has offered a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Roop Di Rani, capturing rehearsals, candid moments, and the easy camaraderie on set as the team gears up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The clip highlights the fun energy during filming and has already caught fans’ attention online.

The clip has garnered the attention of fans as the team enjoys the process as much as the performance.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared, "Roop, rang aur dance moves!

#RoopDiRani out now!

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#PatiPatniAurWohDo in cinemas on 15th May 2026!"

Netizens react

The comments section was filled with excitement as fans anticipate the release of the film.

Several fans dropped fire and heart emojis.

Another user praised Rakul, writing, "So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow."

Also Read: Trending now: Jackky Bhagnani says 'sorry' over situation remark, wife Rakul Preet Singh shares video

Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark sparks debate

Earlier, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh made headlines after the filmmaker made a 'situationship' comment.

Jackky opened up about his marriage and the kind of relationship the couple shares. He said, "Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything." The comment sparked widespread debate.

Taking to her Instagram Story recently, Rakul was seen talking to Jackky: “Kitne baar bola hai isko, that we are millennials… Gen Z banne ki zarurat nahi hai! Bola tha na?” In the video, Jackky can be seen standing next to her, holding his ears and smiling as he says sorry. “Kar diya na tumne?” “Magar maine aise nahi bola tha!” he said with a smile.

After this, Rakul added, "I know, but the world needs to know! But theek hai, considering that you guys are not stopping, we thought, let us also have a laugh about it!"

Prior to sharing this video, the actress also dropped an Instagram Story reacting to the controversy. She wrote, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it's not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it's time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

Also Read: Women's Day 2026 Exclusive: Rakul Preet Singh feels proud 'to be part of a generation that celebrates ambition...'

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen as Prajapati Pandey in his next. Along with Sara Ali Khan, the drama will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the women in Prajapati's life. Actor Vijay Raaz will also play a police officer in the film.

Backed by T-Series and B R Studios, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with Juno Chopra as the creative producer.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

For context, Mudassar Aziz also directed the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in the lead.