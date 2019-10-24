close

Bypass Road

'Bypass Road' gets new release date, to open on Nov 8 now

The film, which was scheduled to release on November 1, will now open on November 8.

&#039;Bypass Road&#039; gets new release date, to open on Nov 8 now

Mumbai: Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming suspense drama "Bypass Road", which marks the directorial debut of his brother Naman Nitin Mukesh, has been pushed back.

The film, which was scheduled to release on November 1, will now open on November 8.

The thriller features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic. The film also features Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

"The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with 'Johnny Gaddaar'. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers," said Neil.

Debutant director Naman hopes to set a new benchmark in the industry with this thriller.

"There is a limited number of thrillers churned out in the industry today. Home invasion as a subject hasn't been experimented with to a large extent, and we identified an opportunity there. We hope to set a new benchmark with 'Bypass Road'," he said recently.

PVR Pictures collaborates with production house Miraj Entertainment and NNM Films, to distribute the film.

 

