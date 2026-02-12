Can children under 18 watch ‘O Romeo’? CBFC changes, violent scenes and advance booking numbers revealed

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film O Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is set to hit theatres on February 13. Ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate, making it unsuitable for viewers under 18 years of age.

This marks Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth collaboration and their second consecutive film to receive an adult-only rating after Kabir Singh.

According to reports, the certification was granted on February 11 after the makers carried out several modifications suggested by the censor board. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC asked for changes in certain dialogues and scenes before approving the film.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The word “Item” was reportedly replaced with “Kumari” in one sequence. In a few scenes, specific words were muted and an “inappropriate” term was removed. However, the board did not demand any cuts to the film’s romantic or intimate scenes.

The report further stated that the film’s violent content came under close scrutiny. A close-up shot showing a throat being cut was reportedly shortened by 20 per cent, reducing it by about three seconds. Additionally, two seconds each were trimmed from a bloodshed scene involving a head injury and another shot depicting blood splashing onto a woman’s face.

Other edits included shortening the duration of a scene in which a woman is slapped. Anti-tobacco and anti-smoking disclaimers were also added, with their duration and voice-over increased by nearly two minutes.

Following these changes, O Romeo received official certification with a final runtime of 178.41 minutes, which is just under three hours.

O Romeo advance bookings

Despite its adult rating, the film has opened to a steady response at the box office in advance sales. On the first day of advance booking, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial earned Rs 38.96 lakh gross, with 16,846 tickets sold across India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Including block seats, the film’s total advance booking collection has reached Rs 1.44 crore.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film stars Triptii Dimri in a pivotal role and features an ensemble cast comprising Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia. Vikrant Massey also makes a special appearance, adding to the film’s star power.