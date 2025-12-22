Can Kids Under 18 Watch Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri? CBFC Gives THIS Certificate — Report

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is one of the most awaited releases of 2025. Slated to hit theatres on December 25, the film’s trailer has already received massive love from audiences.

Ahead of its release, reports suggest that Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The certification reportedly came after the board suggested a few modifications to the romantic-comedy.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC’s examining committee asked the makers to implement three cuts in the film. As per the report, a sexually suggestive scene in the first half was directed to be reduced, resulting in approximately 15 seconds being censored.

Additionally, the CBFC reportedly asked the makers to mute and remove certain obscene words from both the dialogues and subtitles. The board also instructed the removal of abbreviations of obscene expressions in the second half of the film. After these changes were implemented, the censor certificate was reportedly issued.

The makers are said to have resubmitted the film to the CBFC on December 15 following the edits. The runtime mentioned on the censor certificate is 145.41 minutes, which translates to 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 41 seconds.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25.

The film marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who were last seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the duo recreate their on-screen chemistry once again.