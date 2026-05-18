Can under-18 viewers watch Ananya Panday-Lakshay’s Chand Mera Dil? Runtime, kissing scene cuts and CBFC rating explained

New Delhi: As Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer Chand Mera Dil gears up for its release, the film has undergone several modifications during its censor certification process. The romantic drama has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate, with the board trimming 96 seconds of kissing scenes.

Chand Mera Dil CBFC certification

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Chand Mera Dil has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the CBFC ahead of its theatrical release.

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The film obtained its certification after a few changes involving the film’s intimate scenes. However, the certification reportedly came after the board suggested a few modifications involving the film’s intimate sequences.

The makers were asked to remove a 10-second kissing sequence and replace it with alternate visuals.

Further, the report mentions that lip-lock scenes collectively lasting around 1 minute and 26 seconds were also reportedly trimmed during the censor process. In total, approximately 96 seconds of kissing visuals were removed before the film received clearance.

Along with this, the CBFC also requested consent-related paperwork for all child actors featured in the film. Following the completion of the required formalities and edits, the film was officially granted its censor certificate on May 8.

As per the certification details, Chand Mera Dil has a runtime of 135.36 minutes, which means it is 2 hours, 15 minutes and 36 seconds long. Advance bookings for the film will most likely begin today, May 18.

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About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film focuses on growing up, falling deeply in love, and confronting reality. Aarav and Chandni’s bond is portrayed as both passionate and fragile, with their journey beginning in college before life forces them into difficult decisions.

The title track, Chand Mera Dil, features music by Sachin-Jigar, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by Faheem Abdullah, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

The film introduces Ananya Panday and Lakshya as a new on-screen pair, placing their chemistry at the heart of the story. As Aarav and Chandni navigate their relationship, the narrative delves into the complexities of first love and the possibility of second chances.

Directed by Vivek Soni, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Tushar Paranjape, the film boasts a strong creative team. Dialogue credits go to Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape, and Vivek Soni.

The project is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke Desouza.