Can Under-18 Viewers Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar? Story, Runtime, Cuts & Rating Explained

New Delhi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar after informing the Delhi High Court that the movie has no connection to Late Major Mohit Sharma.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been granted an A certificate, clearing the way for its release.

The runtime, story, and other key details of the Ranveer Singh-starrer have now been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dhurandhar Certification, Story & Runtime

As per the CBFC website, Dhurandhar has received an A certificate and has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, 1 second), making it the longest Bollywood film in 17 years, after Hrithik Roshan’s Jodhaa Akbar (2008). It is also Ranveer’s first A-rated film.

Before the release, the CBFC asked the makers to implement several cuts and modifications.

The film’s official synopsis states: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and the Parliament attack in 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal devises an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to add a voiceover for the Hindi disclaimer, increasing the film’s duration. Anti-drug and smoking disclaimers were also inserted in certain scenes.

The report further states that several violent visuals were deleted and replaced with alternate shots at the beginning of the film. The CBFC also instructed the makers to reduce violent imagery in the second half, mute a cuss word, change the name of a character, and add additional music and scenes in the end credits during the censoring process.

Why Was Dhurandhar in Controversy?

The film found itself in controversy after the parents of Ashoka Chakra awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against its release.

Addressing the concerns, the CBFC clarified that “Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has no link to Major Mohit Sharma.” This clarification allowed the certification process to proceed without further dispute.

The officer’s parents had requested a stay on the release, claiming the film was being promoted as “inspired by true events,” and alleged that its storyline drew from aspects of Major Sharma’s life, operations, and sacrifice.

However, the CBFC concluded that the film does not resemble the life, service, or experiences of Major Sharma.

Star Cast & Release Date

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar and features a multi-star cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The film is slated to release on December 5, 2025.