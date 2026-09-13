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Cast of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha meets Hanuman Ansh star Shobinaw Satyaa in Varanasi

Following their visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the lead cast of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha bonded with actor Shobinaw Satyaa over their shared passion for faith-driven storytelling, the modern relevance of spiritual cinema, and personal connections to cultural traditions.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Cast of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha meets Hanuman Ansh star Shobinaw Satyaa in Varanasi
Image Credit: ANI

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