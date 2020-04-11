Celina Jaitley and newcomer Azhar Khan's 'Season's Greetings' to release on ZEE5 - Check date

The talented model turned actor is going to be the new fresh face of Bollywood. Azhar Khan’s debut is undoubtedly going to be one of the young actors to watch out for this year. Heartthrob Azhar Khan plays Celina's boyfriend in the film 'Season's Greetings', which will be streaming on ZEE5.

The actor stars in a pivotal role in 'Season's Greetings' movie that is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and the film is a tribute to legendary filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh.

Actor Azhar Khan says "Thanks to my director Ram Kamal Mukherjee and my leading lady Celina Jaitley that we have United Nations Free and Equal supporting our film, I had gay friends in my school and college, but I never had an opportunity to interact with transgenders in my life.

Further added "This film is all about hope and happiness. When you will see the film you will realize that every character in its own way is trying to bring in certain changes in society. Maybe it's not underlined like a regular commercial film, but the nuances are there. I am sure people like Usmaan and Romita exists in our society. It's so relatable that you will feel emotionally connected with all of them," assures Azhar."

Azhar received a standing ovation for his phenomenal performance at the premiere of Season's Greetings. The film has been critically acclaimed at various national and International Film Festivals including the prestigious Cardiff International Film Festival and Rajasthan International Film Festival early this year. Season's Greetings film travelled across the globe at various festivals and seminars. The film is critically acclaimed with particular praise for Azhar Khan's performance and will be streaming on ZEE5 OTT platform.