Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer earns Rs 6.75 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, registered a noticeable rise at the box office on its second day (Saturday). The film collected Rs 3.75 crore net in India on Day 2 across 4,884 shows, maintaining steady occupancy levels of around 15%, as per a report by Sacnilk.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 6.75 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 8.01 crore after two days of release.

The film reportedly benefited from improved turnout during evening and night shows, especially in major urban multiplexes, contributing to its Saturday growth. The Day 2 earnings also reflect a moderate 21.7% increase compared to its opening day collection of Rs 3 crore.

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Overseas performance adds to global total

On the international front, Chand Mera Dil earned approximately Rs 0.50 crore on Day 2, pushing its overseas total to ₹0.80 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the film’s worldwide gross now stands at around Rs 8.81 crore in two days.

Also Read | Chand Mera Dil X review: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer wins praise for chemistry, story and emotional depth

Chand Mera Dil – Box Office Summary

Chand Mera Dil had a steady start at the box office over its opening weekend. On Day 1 (Friday), the film earned Rs 3.00 crore nett in India, with 4,944 shows and an occupancy of around 15.0%. On Day 2 (Saturday), collections increased to Rs 3.75 crore nett from 4,884 shows, maintaining the same occupancy level of about 15.0%, indicating a consistent audience turnout and a slight growth in earnings over the first two days.

The film has shown a steady but modest upward trend over its opening weekend, supported mainly by metro city audiences.

Story and production details

Chand Mera Dil is a 2026 Hindi romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions. The film follows Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni (Ananya Panday), two engineering students in Hyderabad whose college romance takes an emotional turn when an unplanned pregnancy forces them to navigate early marriage alongside career ambitions.