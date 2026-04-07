Chand Mera Dil teaser out: Lakshya and Ananya Panday headline intense campus romance - WATCH

The makers of Chand Mera Dil have unveiled a new set of posters, offering a glimpse into the emotional love story between Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Set against a college backdrop, the film explores a relationship that begins with the innocence of first love but gradually moves toward heartbreak.

Chand Mera Dil Teaser out

The teaser, released on Monday, introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya as Chandni. It hints at a deeply emotional narrative with a darker twist. Slated to hit theatres on May 22, 2026, the film captures the essence of intense romance through its central line, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai.” This theme underscores a story driven by longing, passion, and inevitable loss.

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Chand Mera Dil storyline

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is presented as more than just a love story. It focuses on growing up, falling deeply in love, and confronting reality. Aarav and Chandni’s bond is portrayed as both passionate and fragile, with their journey beginning in college before life forces them into difficult decisions.

The title track, Chand Mera Dil, features music by Sachin-Jigar, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by Faheem Abdullah, adding emotional depth to the narrative.

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Chand Mera Dil Cast

The film introduces Ananya Panday and Lakshya as a new on-screen pair, placing their chemistry at the heart of the story. As Aarav and Chandni navigate their relationship, the narrative delves into the complexities of first love and the possibility of second chances.

However, the teaser makes it clear that love alone may not be enough. As their romance evolves, it becomes heavier and more complicated, reflecting the challenges that come with emotional growth and changing circumstances.

Directed by Vivek Soni, who also co-wrote the story and screenplay with Tushar Paranjape, the film boasts a strong creative team. Dialogue credits go to Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape, and Vivek Soni.

The project is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke Desouza.