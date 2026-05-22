Chand Mera Dil X review: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer wins praise for chemistry, story and emotional depth

Chand Mera Dil X review: Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, finally hit theatres on May 22, 2026. The emotional romantic drama opened to mixed but largely curious reactions from audiences on social media, with many praising the lead pair’s chemistry and the film’s emotional depth.

Early Box Office Numbers Show Slow Start

According to early reports from Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 402 shows nationwide and has earned approximately Rs 2 lakh net through Day 1 advance bookings.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The report also suggests that the movie has sold over 32,000 tickets across major national cinema chains, pointing toward a slow yet gradually growing momentum at the box office.

Also Read | Patriot movie X review: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer 'a decent engaging thriller' with good character development

Runtime Extended Before Release

As per reports, the film underwent changes shortly before release. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had initially certified the movie on May 8 with a runtime of 135.36 minutes.

However, after certain portions were reportedly censored, the makers allegedly revisited the board and added fresh footage to the final cut. The updated version now reportedly includes eight additional scenes, including an extended first-half sequence lasting nearly four minutes.

The final runtime of the film now stands at 145.53 minutes, approximately 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Netizens React to the Film

Soon after the first shows began, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

One user who watched the first half of the film wrote:

"It's INTERVAL.

Till now, #ChandMeraDil is fast-paced and entertaining. It starts with light-hearted banter, moves into mushy romance territory and then acquires the mature love story space.

And this transition in tone is so seamless. #Lakshya and #AnanyaPanday are fabulous together.

Title track is"

It's INTERVAL.



Till now, #ChandMeraDil is fast-paced and entertaining. It starts with light-hearted banter, moves into mushy romance territory and then acquires the mature love story space.



And this transition in tone is so seamless. #Lakshya and #AnanyaPanday are fabulous… pic.twitter.com/k1bW2Y7iaU — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) May 22, 2026

Another social media user asked:

"How is Chand Mera dil? Should I watch this weekend?"

To this, another viewer simply replied:

"Definitely"

Definitely — Aviji (@IamAK2001) May 22, 2026

A third user shared a more critical take on the film’s visual style, writing:

"#ChandMeraDil explores some interesting and relevant themes but my god…is it the most weirdly shot Hindi film I have seen in years

The omnipresent nature of the sun, the lens flares, the odd & consistent cutaways in between dialogues. So disorienting!"

#ChandMeraDil explores some interesting and relevant themes but my god…is it the most weirdly shot Hindi film I have seen in years



The omnipresent nature of the sun, the lens flares, the odd & consistent cutaways in between dialogues. So disorienting! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 22, 2026

Meanwhile, another viewer appreciated the film’s message but criticised its ending:

"There was a refreshingly different message that #ChandMeraDil was trying to explore. Quite the antithesis of the toxic paglu rage that has been normalised today (Tere Ishk Mein, EDKD)

The problem lies in it letting go of this progressive idea & becoming cliche in its conclusion"

There was a refreshingly different message that #ChandMeraDil was trying to explore. Quite the antithesis of the toxic paglu rage that has been normalised today (Tere Ishk Mein, EDKD)



The problem lies in it letting go of this progressive idea & becoming cliche in its conclusion pic.twitter.com/8MBtsqojMi — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 22, 2026

About the Film

Chand Mera Dil follows the story of Aarav and Chandni, two engineering students who fall deeply in love during college. Their carefree romance soon takes a serious turn after an unplanned pregnancy and early marriage push them into adulthood sooner than expected.

The film explores how financial pressure, emotional struggles, and real-life responsibilities begin to test their relationship over time.