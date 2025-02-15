Advertisement
CHHAAVA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Smashes Records With A Historic Opening!

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer historical drama hits cinemas. Check its Day 1 box office performance here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Smashes Records With A Historic Opening! (Image: @maddockfilms/ Instagram)

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1:  Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer this historical drama hits cinemas on Feburary14 ,2025.  helmed by Laxman Utekar this film has registered the biggest opening of 2025 on Valentine's Day by an Indian film.

According to Sacnilk.com, Chhaava earned around ₹31.00 Cr India net on Day 1 (early estimates) across all languages. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is now his biggest opener and the highest opening film of 2025, surpassing Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, also surpassing the Rs 8.20 crore record set by Uri: The Surgical Strike.  

Moreover, Chhaava also broke Gully Boy's record for the highest Valentine's Day opening, surpassing its ₹19.40 Cr mark from 2019.

About Chhaava 

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king 'Sambhaji', adapted from Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel 'Chhava'. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Featuring a stellar cast, Vicky Kaushal portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai Bhosale, Diana Penty as Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa, Viineet Kumar Siingh as Chandogamatya Kavi Kalash, Ashutosh Rana as Sarlashkar Hambirrao Mohite, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Neil Bhoopalam as Shehzada Akbar, and Santosh Juvekar as Rayaji.

 

