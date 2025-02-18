New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal has proved his acting prowess one more time with epic historical drama 'Chhaava'. The film directed by Laxman Utekar is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy, played by Vicky in the movie. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal characters.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the Day 4 figures along with Nett Box Office collection. 'CHHAAVA': DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR HIT BULL'S EYE *YET AGAIN*... #Chhaava has passed the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... The Monday biz - to put it simply - is phenomenal.

Frankly, only a handful of #Hindi films have ever scored ₹ 20 cr+ on a working day Monday post pandemic, and #Chhaava features prominently on this list.

#Chhaava marks the fourth collaboration between producer #DineshVijan [#MaddockFilms] and director #LaxmanUtekar - following #LukaChuppi, #Mimi and #ZHZB - and the track record remains 100%... #Chhaava will emerge as the biggest grosser from this dynamic duo.

Wait, picture abhi baaki hain... The biz of #Chhaava is expected to jump this evening [Tuesday], especially in #Maharashtra, thanks to the holiday tomorrow [#ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti].

#Chhaava [Week 1] Fri 33.10 cr, Sat 39.30 cr, Sun 49.03 cr, Mon 24.10 cr. Total: ₹ 145.53 cr.

#India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice'

Vicky Kaushal received massive praise for his brilliant acting chops and portrayal of the legendary figure on the big screens. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman while the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.