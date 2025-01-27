'Chhaava' Director To Remove Lezim Dance Scene: Says Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant, who has raised concern over a dancing scene in the upcoming period drama 'Chhaava', has informed that the makers have decided to remove it from the film.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "The director met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray today and after the meeting, he decided to remove the Lezim(dance) playing scene from the film."

The dance sequence features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Uday Samant had objected to the scene as Vicky, who is playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's role was shown dancing in the film.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

"I congratulate the director and producer for making a film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. They have done a commendable job..... I will definitely watch the film and ask everyone to watch it as it is on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj" he added.

Earlier, Uday Samant said that the upcoming period drama 'Chhaava' should be shown to "historians and scholars" and if they raise objections then "we will not let it be released."

While talking to the media, he said, "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part. This movie should be shown to historians and scholars. If they raise objections, we will not let it be released."

On January 25, taking to his X, Samant also praised the effort to bring Sambhaji Maharaj's story to the big screen but insisted that utmost care should be taken to ensure historical accuracy and respect for the Maratha king. Samant also asked the producers and directors of 'Chhaava' to act responsibly, warning that the film's release could be "blocked" if any offensive content remains.

"It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honor of the Maharaj will not be tolerated," Samant said on X.

"Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. A further decision will be taken after watching the film; otherwise, this film will not be allowed to be released!" he added.

धर्मरक्षक,स्वराज्यरक्षक छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांच्या जीवनावर आधारित हिंदी चित्रपट बनणे ही आनंदाची गोष्ट आहे, छत्रपतींचा इतिहास जगाला समजावा यासाठी असे प्रयत्न आवश्यक आहे. मात्र या चित्रपटात काही आक्षेपार्ह दृश्ये असल्याबाबत अनेकांनी मते व्यक्त केली आहेत. हा चित्रपट तज्ज्ञ आणि… — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2025

'Chhaava' is touted to be a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign."