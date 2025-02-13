Advertisement
VINEET KUMAR SINGH

Chhaava Releases On Feb 14: Viineet Kumar Siingh As Kavi Kalash Looks Fierce In New Poster

Viineet Kumar Siingh has talked about how he is super excited about the release of Chhaava. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actor Viineet Kumar Siingh will soon be showcasing his impressive acting prowess in 2 different projects that are completely poles apart - Chhaava and Superboys of Malegaon, both releasing within a gap of 14 days. The audience will get a glimpse of the actor's versatile acting prowess in both movies.  

In Chhaava, Viineet portrays Kavi Kalash, a poet, a fierce warrior and an unshakable ally to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The makers released Viineet's poster and the character's intensity literally jumps at us in it. 

Check Out the Poster Below:

In previous interactions, Viineet Kumar Siingh has talked about how he is super excited about the release of Chhaava. Well, it's just a day away and we can't wait to see how Viineet brings Kavi Kalash's character alive in the movie. 

On the work front, soon after Chhaava, Viineet has Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon lined up for release. The film sees Viineet play the pivotal role of a passionate writer.

