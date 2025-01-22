Advertisement
CHHAAVA TRAILER X REVIEW

Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Praise Vicky Kaushal's Performance, Call Historical Drama A 'Masterpiece'

Chaava stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Chhaava Trailer X Review: Netizens Praise Vicky Kaushal's Performance, Call Historical Drama A 'Masterpiece' A Still from Chhaava Trailer (Image: @vickykaushal09/ Instagram)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has just dropped! This cinematic adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Here's how netizens are reacting to this epic historical action drama: 

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. With music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, this historical drama is set to hit theatres on 14th February 2025.

