New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has just dropped! This cinematic adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter.

Here's how netizens are reacting to this epic historical action drama:

What a trailer __ man . Goosebumps, Goosebumps, Goosebumps.#VickyKaushal gives his carrier best performance & #AkshayeKhanna what a man you are how did you play this role so perfectly __ . #Chhaava #ChhaavaTrailer #ChhaavaTrailerReview #RashmikaMandanna @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/Jx9LT5Owz8

— Shivam Kumar Singh (@beingshivam_90) January 22, 2025

#ChhavaTrailer Review:-#ChhavaTrailer delivered as expected:- TOTAL GOOSEBUMPS ___#Vickeykaushal's energy is enough to catch you to the theates!#AkshayeKhanna is back! With a bang can't wait to see him as aurangzeb #RashmikaMandanna is also looking promising. pic.twitter.com/z2MiIGNXmU

— K A B I R (@SrkStyle9) January 22, 2025

What an impressive trailer! BGM, visuals, and overall feel are absolutely epic. Total goosebumps, especially the lion scene! If the director did justice to the story, then this will truly be a masterpiece of cinema. expectations are slightly high now. #Chhava https://t.co/IERWTg8x2L

— Karan Rao (@broxcode_) January 22, 2025

The #ChhaavaTrailer is nothing short of a masterpiece!___



With #VickyKaushal in a powerful portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. the visuals are stunning, and the scale is magnificent. the trailer promises an epic cinematic experience._#Chhava #Rashmika #akshayKhanna pic.twitter.com/SgGg3vZpZt — _________ (@spidermon011) January 22, 2025

What a trailer ______

Dialogues literally hit hard#VickyKaushal is d best actor

Dialogue delivery,action,emotion, energy __#Chhaava Visually too looks phenomenal

As a Maharashtrian,feel so proud to watch the story of Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on screen https://t.co/G14Cvo3Oil — MyScribbles____ (@SKul_Thinks) January 22, 2025

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. With music composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, this historical drama is set to hit theatres on 14th February 2025.