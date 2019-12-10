Chhapaak trailer review: Deepika Padukone as acid attack survivor Malti leaves a hard-hitting first impression

Film: Chhapaak

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Release Date: January 10, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 4/5

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has taken the opportunity of presenting a real-life incident before the audience one more time. The story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal hit the headlines first when she fought against the sale of acid in markets.

Years later, actress Deepika Padukone has stepped into the shoes of Laxmi in Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The film presents the story of Laxmi Agarwal—her life, turmoil and hardships she faced after the untoward incident.

In the 2.19 minute long trailer, we bet you won't move your eyes away even once. Such is the impact of the storytelling and narration. Deepika as Malti looks convincing and powerful at the same time.

Watch 'Chhapaak' trailer here:

Vikrant Massey plays activist Amol and does manage to steal a few moments in the trailer.

However, the screenplay is so strong that you want to see more of Deepika and know her complete story.

The film is releasing on January 10, 2020 and if the trailer is this impressive, the wait for the full feature film is surely going to be worth it.

'Chhapaak' is being co-produced by Deepika and this is her maiden venture as a producer.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he allegedly attacked her.

'Chhapaak', by far looks Deepika Padukone's most powerful performance on-screen.

Are you ready for 'Chhapaak'?