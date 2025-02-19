Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Actors Who Played Legendary Maratha Warriors On-Screen

New Delhi: Shiv Jayanti, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj on February 19, the first Chhatrapati of the Marathas. It is marked as a public holiday in Maharashtra. Today, let's take a look at Bollywood actors who have played some of the legendary Maratha warriors on the big screen so far:

Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

The versatile actor Sharad Kelkar played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He impressed the critics and masses alike with his acting prowess and intense dialogue delivery.

Rishab Shetty as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Rishab Shetty is all set to play the greatest Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing his legacy to the big screen in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After Kantara, all eyes will be on this epic portrayal.

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal played the role of the brave Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, bringing a fresh intensity to the screen. The film is a blockbuster at the Box Office and has got rave reviews as well.

Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn portrayed Tanhaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, delivering a powerful performance that captured his valour, courage, and sacrifice.

Ranveer Singh as Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the brave Maratha Peshwa Bajirao Ballal in Bajirao Mastani showcased his versatility as an actor.