‘Chhatrapati’ song from Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji out: Ajay–Atul deliver powerful anthem

Mumbai: The song ‘Raja Shivaji Anthem ‘Chhatrapati’’ from the upcoming period film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was unveiled on Wednesday. The track captures the pride, courage, and spirit of Hindavi Swarajya.

The song composed by Ajay–Atul, has been crooned by Ajay Gogavale, supported by an ensemble of 80 chorus singers.

Talking about the song, music composers Ajay–Atul said, “We knew from the start this couldn’t just be a ‘big’ song, it had to carry emotion, truth, and a sense of reverence. There’s pride in every note, but also a responsibility to honour what it stands for. When you’re working with a legacy like this, you surrender to it. If it gives people goosebumps, that’s beautiful, but more than that, we hope it becomes something they feel deeply and remember”.

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The song has been mounted on a grand canvas yet rooted in deep emotion, and delivers a powerful sonic experience laced with thundering beats, evocative lyrics, and a rising emotional arc. It is choreographed by Remo D’Souza, and blends scale with soul, where every movement mirrors the emotion of the music, echoing the collective spirit of a people united in pride, purpose, and identity, as they rise to welcome their beloved king.

The film brings to life the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a scale rarely seen before in Marathi cinema, mounted as a truly pan-India spectacle. The film blends visual grandeur with a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India. He established an independent kingdom by challenging the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire. In 1663, Shivaji led a successful raid on Pune, targeting Mughal general Shaista Khan, which weakened Mughal control in the region. In 1664, Shivaji conducted the first sack of Surat, a major Mughal port city, disrupting imperial trade.

‘Raja Shivaji’ stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, Genelia Deshmukh, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, the film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026 in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.