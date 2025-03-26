Chhorii 2 TEASER: Netizens Praises Nushrratt Bharuccha Starrer As 'The Next Cult Classic'

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! The makers have unveiled much-awaited teaser of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2, leaving fans stunned with its spine-chilling visuals and promising an even gorier experience. Sharing the official teaser on Instagram, the makers captioned it, "Ek baar phir…woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf…#Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11".

The eerie world of Chhorii is back and fans can't keep calm, After two-year wait, the teaser of Chhorii 2 has exceeded expectations, taking social media by storm. Audiences are showering immense love and praises on the gripping, haunting visuals of this highly anticipated horror thriller.

Watch Chhorii 2 Trailer Below!

About Chhorii 2 Teaser:

The Chhorii 2 teaser opens with a young girl searching for her mother, Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), only to find herself trapped in a sinister setting near a well. As Sakshi embarks on a desperate mission to save her daughter, she is thrust into a terrifying world ruled by a religious cult and deep-rooted societal superstitions. Opposing her is Soha Ali Khan, who appears to play a negative role.

Determined to protect her child, Sakshi battles the horrors that surround them. Chhorii 2 promises to uncover even darker secrets, delving deeper into her nightmarish experiences and the relentless terror haunting her and the women around her. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Soha Ali Khan's intriguing character.

Chhorii 2 is directed by directed by Vishal Furia, The cast also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

Chhorii 2 is scheduled to release on Prime Video on April 11, 2025.