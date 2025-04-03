Chhorii 2 Trailer: A Darker, Intense Fight Of A Mother Against Paranormal Forces - Watch

New Delhi: OTT streaming giant Prime Video, today unveiled the spine-chilling trailer of Chhorii 2, the highly anticipated sequel of its 2021 Original horror film, Chhorii. Expanding the twisted world of its predecessor, which was celebrated for its suspenseful storytelling deeply rooted in folklore, this new chapter plunges even deeper into folkloric horror, supernatural terror, and the unbreakable will of a mother fighting against forces beyond comprehension.

A T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, the horror film is helmed by Vishal Furia, and it brings back Nushrratt Bharuccha as Sakshi, joined by Soha Ali Khan in a pivotal role, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.

Speaking about stepping back into Sakshi’s world, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared, “Returning as Sakshi in Chhorii 2 has been one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career. After 7 years of tirelessly protecting her child, Sakshi’s deepest fear comes true, which adds a whole new level of emotion and intensity to the narrative. The horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother’s worst nightmare. Vishal has masterfully woven spine-chilling moments with raw emotions making the story a gripping blend of survival, love, and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child."

Chhorii 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on 11th April 2025.

Set in the unexplored realm of underground caves, the trailer of Chhorii 2 pulls viewers back into Sakshi’s haunting world, now even darker, deadlier, and more perilous. Haunting rituals, ghostly figures, and unsettling folklore build an atmosphere thick with dread as she confronts malevolent supernatural forces to protect her daughter, Ishani. Soha Ali Khan’s mysterious, ‘Daasi Ma’ character only adds to the tension. Beneath the scares, the trailer reveals an emotional survival story, a mother’s unyielding fight against evil, promising a chilling, more intense chapter filled with deeper fears and unexpected twists.

Soha Ali Khan, who joins the Chhorii franchise, added, “Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me. What drew me to the film was how it mixes unsettling, atmospheric horror with folklore that feels so rooted in our culture. My character is layered — there’s menace but also mystery. She’s not someone you can easily predict, which made her a fascinating character to portray on screen. Vishal has crafted a world where fear creeps in from all sides, and being a part of it allowed me to explore a completely new side of myself as an actor."

Sharing insights about the film’s premise, director Vishal Furia highlighted, “With Chhorii 2, we didn’t just want to make a sequel – we wanted to amplify everything that made the first film so haunting and emotionally powerful. The world of Chhorii expands in this chapter; the folklore runs deeper, and the evil Sakshi faces feels more personal and dangerous. We’ve introduced new characters, fresh subplots, and unexpected twists, all while staying true to the rooted backdrop that gives the story its unique authenticity. At the heart of it, Chhorii 2 is about a mother’s relentless fight against something that is all pervasive, and that is where the real terror lies."

Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, said, "With Chhorii 2, we build upon the success of the first film, taking the franchise to new heights. As part of our commitment to genre-driven storytelling, this film is a key addition to our content library, dedicated to horror and paranormal narratives. Chhorii 2 is a perfect example of how the horror genre can tap into deep fears, challenge perceptions, and offer an immersive entertainment experience that truly connects with audiences. It remains our endeavour to bring such impactful stories to life, and we, along with our long-standing partners Prime Video, are excited to offer viewers across the globe another unforgettable chapter in the Chhorii universe."