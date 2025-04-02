Chitrangda Singh Recalls Freezing In Front Of 400 People While Filming 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'

Neeraj Pandey’s 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' has been making waves with its gripping storyline, intense action, and powerful performances. Set against the backdrop of crime and politics in Bengal, the series offers a raw and unfiltered look at the power struggles that shape the region. One of the standout performances in the show comes from Chitrangda Singh, who plays Nibedita Basak—a determined politician navigating a morally complex world.

The actress recently shared her thoughts on what drew her to the series and a nerve-wracking moment on set that she’ll never forget.

Why Chitrangda Took on 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'

Speaking about her role, Chitrangda revealed, "As an actor, I’m always drawn to roles that are challenging and layered because life itself is complex. Playing overly idealistic, one-dimensional characters feels more like something out of a comic book. Such series, on the other hand, need to be grounded in reality."

For Chitrangda, stepping into the role of Nibedita Basak was a chance to explore the nuances of power, morality, and ambition in a politically charged setting.

"I Froze for Seconds!" – Chitrangda’s Most Intimidating Scene

Despite her experience in the industry, Chitrangda admitted that one particular scene left her momentarily frozen with nerves. The actress recalled a high-pressure moment on set where she had to deliver a speech in front of hundreds of people.

"One of my fondest memories from the series was delivering a speech to over 300-400 people. It was shot right opposite Victoria Memorial, in a huge maidan. I had rehearsed my speech in the van with the director, but the moment I stepped onto the stage and heard ‘Ready to roll,’ I felt a wave of nervousness and froze for seconds. However, the energy of the crowd kept me going, and ultimately, it turned out to be an incredibly exciting experience."

The scene, which required her to command the attention of a massive crowd, became one of the defining moments of her journey in the series.

Watch the trailer here:

Chitrangda’s Powerful Performance Wins Hearts

Chitrangda Singh’s portrayal of Nibedita Basak has resonated deeply with audiences, further solidifying her reputation as an actress who embraces roles that challenge and push her artistic boundaries. From navigating intense political conflicts to delivering powerful monologues, she has once again proved her versatility and screen presence.