Chitrangda Singh Talks About Her Upcoming Film 'Parikrama’

Mumbai: Actress Chitrangda Singh, is all geared up for her upcoming film “Parikrama”, and said that shooting this film became an emotional experience for her.

Chitrangda took to Instagram, where she shared a poster and several behind-the-scenes moments from the film, which is directed by Goutam Ghose. It also stars Marco Leonardi and Cristina Donadio. She wrote as the caption: There are some films that entertain us .. and then there are some stories that are important to tell .. Parikrama is one such film that Ive had the pleasure to be part of .. shooting this film became an emotional experience for me ..”

The actress thanked Ghose, who is the only Indian to have been feted with the "Vittorio Di Sica" Award, Italy, in 1997. “Thank you @goutamghose for making me part of this journey … Parikrama releases on 27th July.” Details about the film are under wraps. Talking about Ghosh, who was awarded the Knighthood of the Star of the Italian Solidarity in July 2006, started making documentaries in 1973.

The filmmaker took active part in the group theatre movement in Calcutta. Also dedicated some time as a Photojournalist. Ghosh made his first documentary– New Earth in 1973 followed by Hungry Autumn. Since then, he has made a number of feature films and documentaries. Ghose was greatly influenced by the movies of Akira Kurosawa, Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Rajen Tarafdar, Mrinal Sen and Ajoy Kar.

His most successful films were Antarjali Jatra, Padma Nadir Majhi, Abar Aranye, Kaalbela, Shankhachil and Moner Manush. Chitrangda was recently seen in "Housefull 5," directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonam Bajwa are just a few of the stars who are set to light up the screen.

Also joining the cast are Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Housefull 5” hit theaters worldwide on June 6.