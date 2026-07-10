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Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey' India premiere

Director Christopher Nolan and actor Tom Holland have arrived in Mumbai to promote their upcoming mythic action epic The Odyssey ahead of its theatrical release.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Christopher Nolan and Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey' India premiere
Image Credit: @viralbhayani/instagram/IMDb

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