‘Chunnari Chunnari’ remake sparks debate online; Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai composers react to backlash, say it was made as a tribute

The iconic song 'Chunnari Chunnari' from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1 continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans. Known for its infectious beats, memorable choreography, and the chemistry between Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen, the song remains a timeless favourite.

However, its recreated version, 'Chunnari Chunnari – Let's Go', featured in the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with many viewers comparing it unfavourably to the original.

Film Features Star-Studded Cast

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Starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai revolves around a chaotic love triangle filled with comic misunderstandings, relationship drama, and high-energy entertainment.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in key roles.

Fans Express Nostalgia for Original Track

Since the song's release, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from fans, many of whom expressed their preference for the original version.

One user wrote, "I would still prefer Salman and Sushmita wala version," while another commented, "Old is gold."

A third user criticised the remake, writing, "Stop ruining our childhood songs and Salman bhai's legacy."

Also Read | Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai full cast salary: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde, who is earning more in this rom-com?

Composers React to Netizens' Reaction

Responding to the criticism, music composers Akshay Raheja and IP Singh, popularly known as Akshay and IP, clarified that the recreated track was intended as a tribute rather than a replacement for the original.

"When we got the opportunity to work on this song, we were really honoured. It's an iconic song that was part of our childhood. Our idea was to keep the original essence and emotions intact while making it relevant for a newer generation," Akshay told ANI.

The composers acknowledged the challenges of reimagining a beloved classic and meeting audience expectations.

"Art is subjective. Some people will like it and some may not. We made the song with a lot of excitement, love and honesty," IP said while reacting to the online backlash.

Akshay emphasised that retaining the nostalgic appeal of classic songs remains the most important aspect of any recreation.

"Whenever we recreate or reimagine a song, whether it's 'Chunnari Chunnari' now or 'Choli' before, preserving the essence and nostalgia is the first priority. These melodies have connected with audiences for years, and that emotional connection must remain intact," he explained.

Support From Original Song's Creators

Despite criticism from some sections of the audience, the composers revealed that they have received encouragement from individuals associated with the original track.

"Anu Malik Sir told us we had done a very good job. The original lyricist Sameer Ji also gave us his blessings. Receiving appreciation from the people behind the original song is a huge validation for us," IP said.

The original Chunnari Chunnari was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram, with music composed by Anu Malik.

Addressing the larger debate around recreated songs in Bollywood, IP argued that reimagining older tracks is not a new trend.

"Even in the 1990s, many songs from the 1970s and 1980s were recreated. Those versions helped younger audiences discover the originals. For us, recreating a song is always linked to the film's context and storytelling. The intention is to add something new while respecting the original," he said.

He added that audience reactions ultimately remain beyond the creators' control.

"We worked from the heart. Once a song is released, reactions are beyond our control. All we can do is give our 100 per cent," he concluded.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release date

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. As the debate around 'Chunnari Chunnari – Let's Go' continues online, the film's makers will be hoping audiences embrace the new version while continuing to celebrate the legacy of the original classic.