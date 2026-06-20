/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earns Rs 20 cr

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 cult classic Cocktail, which starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in lead roles.
Released on June 19, 2026, the romantic drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna and opened to a decent start at the box office.
According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 13.50 Cr across 10,835 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 16.20 Cr and the total India net collections to Rs 13.50 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 4.00 Cr in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 20.20 Cr.
Cocktail 2 follows Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), a chef, who have been in a live-in relationship for over a decade. To escape the social pressures of marriage, they take a vacation to Sicily, Italy. There, they run into Diya's spontaneous college friend, Ally (Kriti Sanon). What begins as a lighthearted idea shared between the two women soon takes an unforeseen turn, setting off a chain of events that tests friendships, loyalty, and the bond Kunal and Diya thought was unshakable.
Zee News movie analysis of Cocktail notes, "This film actually teaches a great lesson. The entire journey is highly enjoyable, especially seeing Shahid's character stay true to his word. It addresses a massive misconception: the idea that relationships always need to be full of non-stop excitement. The film beautifully shows that constant excitement and real love are two completely different things, and chasing that thrill isn't what keeps a bond alive."
It continues, "On the other hand, the tagline was great, and while the original Cocktail had an amazing ending that taught a powerful lesson, this new film delivers a fantastic, equally meaningful lesson of its own."
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