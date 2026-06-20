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  • /Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earns Rs 20 cr

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earns Rs 20 cr

Cocktail 2 box office day 1: Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, the romantic drama hit theatres on June 19, 2026. Here's how much it collected on its first day at the box office.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earns Rs 20 cr
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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