/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 30 cr

Cocktail 2 follows the story of Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), a chef, who have been in a live-in relationship for more than a decade. Hoping to escape the constant social pressure surrounding marriage, the couple travels to Sicily, Italy, for a vacation. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they reunite with Diya's carefree college friend Ally (Kriti Sanon). What begins as a lighthearted arrangement between the two women gradually evolves into a complex emotional situation that challenges friendships, loyalty, and the foundation of Kunal and Diya's long-standing relationship.