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  • /Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 30 cr

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 30 cr

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, opened strongly at the box office, earning Rs 29.75 crore in two days while exploring love, relationships, and emotional bonds.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 30 cr
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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