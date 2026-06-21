/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's film set to cross Rs 30 cr

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 cult classic Cocktail, which featured Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty in lead roles. Released on June 19, 2026, the romantic drama stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna and has started its theatrical run on a positive note, registering healthy growth on its second day at the box office.
According to early box office estimates, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day, attracting an occupancy of 21 per cent across 10,835 shows nationwide. The film witnessed a significant jump on its first Saturday, collecting Rs 16.25 crore from 10,245 shows with occupancy rising to 26 per cent. With a two-day India net total of Rs 29.75 crore, the film has demonstrated strong audience interest, particularly among urban moviegoers and young audiences.
Cocktail 2 follows the story of Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) and Kunal (Shahid Kapoor), a chef, who have been in a live-in relationship for more than a decade. Hoping to escape the constant social pressure surrounding marriage, the couple travels to Sicily, Italy, for a vacation. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they reunite with Diya's carefree college friend Ally (Kriti Sanon). What begins as a lighthearted arrangement between the two women gradually evolves into a complex emotional situation that challenges friendships, loyalty, and the foundation of Kunal and Diya's long-standing relationship.
Zee News movie analysis of Cocktail notes, "This film actually teaches a great lesson. The entire journey is highly enjoyable, especially seeing Shahid's character stay true to his word. It addresses a massive misconception: the idea that relationships always need to be full of non-stop excitement. The film beautifully shows that constant excitement and real love are two completely different things, and chasing that thrill isn't what keeps a bond alive."
It continues, "On the other hand, the tagline was great, and while the original Cocktail had an amazing ending that taught a powerful lesson, this new film delivers a fantastic, equally meaningful lesson of its own."
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