/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika's love story set to cross Rs 50 cr mark!

Cocktail 2 box office collection: Filmmaker Homi Adajania's stylish modern-day love story Cocktail 2 opened to rave reviews and adulation coming in from fans. The performances of the lead trio Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna did find a connect with the Gen-Z audience and perhaps that explains its increasing numbers at the box office over the weekend.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on Day 3, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 17.75 Cr across 10,462 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 57.00 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 47.50 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 4.00 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 19.25 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.25 Cr.
Interestingly, Cocktail 2 has also now surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of Rs 34.37 crore.
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation for Cocktail 2 trailer has caught attention online. Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney offered a glimpse into the intense journey behind the transformation. Sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video chronicling Kriti’s preparation for the film, Karan revealed that the objective extended beyond fitness and was rooted in fulfilling a specific creative vision for the character.
According to Karan, the role demanded a new level of dedication from Kriti, especially as Cocktail 2 required her to perform her first-ever bikini scene. "She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before — her first ever bikini scene. That’s not just a physical challenge. That’s mental. That’s emotional. That’s showing up every single day even when you don’t feel like it," he shared.
"She had to be fit and lean, not size zero," he said.
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