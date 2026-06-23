/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon, Rashmika's rom-com earns Rs 85 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 4: The buzz around filmmaker Homi Adajania's latest outing, Cocktail 2 is high. While crazy fans watched first day first show, a good word of mouth publicity has surely helped the numbers at the box office over the weekend. Let's check out how much this good-looking movie has fetched so far.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on day 4, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 6.35 Cr across 9,785 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 64.56 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 53.85 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20.75 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 85.31 Cr.
Cocktail 2 opened with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, and went on to collect Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday in the Indian market (net).
Interestingly, Cocktail 2 has also now surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of Rs 34.37 crore.
Before the movie released, there were reports circulating about how Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon were playing lovers in the movie. According to NDTV report, recently, during the movie promotions, someone in the audience asked the question again, which made Rashmika burst into laughter.
Kriti replied, "There is no lesbian story." Rashmika added, "I know, we do have that chemistry."
She continued, "We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical."
Shahid Kapoor during a social media interaction said he was confused about the film being rated 'A', as there was nothing objectionable in it. He said, "Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko aapatti ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an adult certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aaya. Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain. (There's nothing in this film that you would object to. I don't understand why we received an A rating. This is a story of three people that can be watched by everyone.)"
#ShahidKapoor on #Cocktail2 getting an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and About the movie. pic.twitter.com/IDbjvaDLlm— (@shanaticharsh) June 18, 2026
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
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