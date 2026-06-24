/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika's romance drama closer to hit Rs 100 cr

New Delhi: The fans have given their verdict and the critics have somewhat shared a mixed review analysis of Homi Adajania's 'Cocktail 2' starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Let's check out how much this good-looking movie has fetched so far.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on Day 5, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 6.75 Cr across 9,565 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 72.86 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 61.00 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.25 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 95.11 Cr.
Cocktail 2 has also now surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of Rs 34.37 crore. The film is now nearing the Rs 100 crore mark.
#ShahidKapoor on #Cocktail2 getting an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC and About the movie. pic.twitter.com/IDbjvaDLlm— (@shanaticharsh) June 18, 2026
Shahid Kapoor during a social media interaction said he was confused about the film being rated 'A', as there was nothing objectionable in it. He said, "Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko aapatti ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an adult certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aaya. Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain. (There's nothing in this film that you would object to. I don't understand why we received an A rating. This is a story of three people that can be watched by everyone.)"
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
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