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  • /Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club

Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club
Image Credit: Movie PosterSource: Bureau

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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