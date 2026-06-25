/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika-starrer enters Rs 100 cr club

New Delhi: The new-age romance drama featuring the good-looking trio of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon has hit the jackpot at the box office. The movie has entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club in 6 days. Homi Adajania's rom-com has won over the audiences and how! Time to check the detailed box office report card of Cocktail 2.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on ay 6, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 5.25 Cr across 9,745 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 79.06 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 66.25 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.25 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 24.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 103.06 Cr.
Cocktail 2 has also now surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of Rs 34.37 crore. The film is now nearing the Rs 100 crore mark.
Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor during a social media interaction said he was confused about the film being rated 'A', as there was nothing objectionable in it.
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Zee News movie analysis of Cocktail notes 'The opening five minutes of the film are incredibly well done. Through smart, quick visual storytelling, it instantly establishes the deep history and unbreakable bond between Kunal and Diya. This opening completely hooks and makes it easy to understand exactly what these two characters have gone through together over the years.'
'The growth from director Homi Adajania is huge here. Comparing the style of the first movie to the updated cinematography in this one makes it obvious how much his direction has evolved. Everything looks sleek, modern, and incredibly well-crafted, showing a director who has truly levelled up his filmmaking skills for a new generation.'
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